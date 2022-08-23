JetBlue's Big Fall Sale Is Here — With Flights Starting As Low As $39

JetBlue wants travelers to fall in love with a vacation spot with prices for one-way tickets starting as low as $39 — for the next eight days.

The sale, which is valid for travel between Sept. 6 and Nov. 16, must be booked by 11:59 p.m. local time on Aug. 30, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale excludes travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Fly between Newark and Miami or between Las Vegas and Los Angeles for as low as $39 one-way. Or spend some time soaking up the fall foliage in Nantucket with flights between the town and both New York and the Washington D.C. area starting at only $59 one-way.

In fact, JetBlue is offering $59 flights to several destinations across the country from its hub in New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, including to Charleston (voted T+L's No. 1 city in the country for the 10th year in a row), to Martha's Vineyard, to Tampa, to Buffalo, to Miami, and more.

Travelers who are more into their summer tan than sweater season can escape the cooling temperatures with a flight down to Cancun from Orlando starting at $104, with a flight from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau in the Bahamas starting at only $74, or with a flight from New York to Curaçao starting at only $159.

Or head to Orlando for a Halloween-themed trip to the theme parks with flights starting at only $99 from Boston, $79 from New York, and $84 from Salt Lake City.

Last month, JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a merger that will make the new carrier the fifth largest in the United States. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but is expected to close by the first half of 2024. Until then, both airlines will continue to operate independently.

