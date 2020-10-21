This JetBlue Sale Ending at Midnight Has Flights for As Low As $34

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Nothing haunts us like the trips we didn’t take.

JetBlue is running its annual Monster Sale, with one-way flights from $34. Whether you’re looking to forget about the terror of your bedroom-turned-home-office for a few days or just trying to spice things up for a long weekend, JetBlue is offering an array of spookily low prices on autumnal getaways.

Travelers can fly from New York to Austin for only $59. You can jet from Los Angeles to San Francisco for $54. Flights from Orlando to Bogota are available for only $204. You could also island-hop around the Caribbean. Flights from Santo Domingo to San Juan are $79 and from San Juan to St. Thomas, flights are only $49.

However, you have to think fast, the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The Monster Sale’s low prices run on travel from Oct. 24 through Feb. 10, 2021. But if your schedule is ever-changing and you’re nervous to plan that far out in advance, remember that JetBlue has dropped change fees on bookings made through Feb. 28, 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blackout dates apply, so you won’t be able to book a sale fare for the dates around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. JetBlue’s blackout periods for this sale run Nov. 21 through Nov. 30 and Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, 2021. And you won’t be able to fly on Fridays or Sundays. Other restrictions may apply, based on the route.

You’re only able to book JetBlue’s lowest fare (Blue Basic or Blue, depending on the route) during the sale. All fares include government taxes and fees, so there are no last-minute surprises before booking.

Bear in mind that at this time, several states still have travel restrictions in place. Check quarantine guidelines throughout the country before booking your trip, if crossing state lines.