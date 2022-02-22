It's time to make your way across the pond.

JetBlue Is Hosting a Major Flight Sale on Trips From the U.S. to London — but You Have to Act Fast

JetBlue wants to help you hop across the pond for a quick vacation for less.

The airline's London for Less Sale, launched Tuesday, features some seriously stellar deals including roundtrip flights between JFK in New York City and Gatwick Airport just outside of London starting from $349 for economy or $1,939 in a Mint suite.

The deal also includes roundtrip flights between JFK and Heathrow starting from$399 in economy or $1,999 for Mint. You can even mix and match economy and Mint tickets if you want to treat yourself on just one leg of your trip.

Of course, like all good sales, there are some restrictions. According to JetBlue, the sale prices are only valid from JFK to both Gatwick and Heathrow. With the tickets, you must also stay a Saturday night and book a roundtrip ticket. Travel must also take place between March 10 to May 23, 2022.

And here's the big one — the sale only lasts for two days, so you better act fast.

Those planning a longer stay in London could bundle flights and hotels with JetBlue vacations and save $400 dollars. You just need to book by February 28, 2022.

As of February, travelers entering both England and Scotland no longer need to show a negative covid-19 test, and instead need to simply fill out a passenger locator form, making their travels just a little bit easier.