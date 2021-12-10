New flights will be available from New York's JFK Airport to Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport, as well as from Boston Logan International Airport to both Dublin and Shannon.

JetBlue Is Expanding Its Partnership With Aer Lingus Making It Easier Than Ever to Fly to Ireland

JetBlue is increasing its transatlantic offerings to Ireland with an expanded codeshare partnership with Irish carrier Aer Lingus.

The expanded partnership will allow customers more options to connect their travel between the two airlines, JetBlue announced this week. The codeshare flights will be available on four routes: from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport, as well as from Boston Logan International Airport to both Dublin and Shannon.

"Connecting our customers with more of the destinations they want to fly to ensures JetBlue grows its relevance in the Northeast, and by expanding our partnership with Aer Lingus we're introducing new options for travelers flying between the U.S. and Ireland," Joanna Geraghty, president and chief operating officer at JetBlue, said in a statement. "More than 13 years after Aer Lingus became our very first international airline partner our relationship continues to strengthen in ways that bring more benefits [to] customers on both sides of the Atlantic."

Beyond the convenience of having one ticket, the codeshare agreement allows travelers flying to the United States from Ireland the chance to pre-clear customs before departing, the airline noted.

Prior to this expansion, Aer Lingus' "EI" code was available on dozens of JetBlue routes. Since 2013, the two airlines have worked together via a unilateral codeshare. Since, 2008, there has been a partnership between the two.

"Our relationship with JetBlue is long-standing and valued," Lynne Embleton, the chief executive officer and chairman at Aer Lingus, said in the statement. "All at Aer Lingus are looking forward to extending a warm Irish welcome to more JetBlue customers. These customers can now travel seamlessly to Dublin and Shannon airports as we continue to connect friends and families, businesses and colleagues from the US and Europe."

The decision to expand the codeshare agreement comes months after JetBlue launched a new route from New York City to London, its first service to Europe.