JetBlue Launches a New Membership Tier and Adds More Perks for Elite Frequent Fliers

JetBlue's TrueBlue frequent flier program is about to get better for its most loyal members.

Beginning Jan. 5, JetBlue is introducing a new elite tier, Mosaic+, which will give travelers the gift they've been asking for: free upgrades to Mint, the airline's version of business class.

"TrueBlue has always been about giving our customers new ways to get even more of the JetBlue travel experience they already know and love, which is why in 2022 we're rolling out additional benefits for our most frequent fliers to look forward to," JetBlue's vice president of loyalty and personalization, Don Uselmann, said in a statement. "With new perks on the way in the new year we're making sure our Mosaic program always offers our most loyal customers something new to look forward to."

Complimentary upgrades to JetBlue Mint are the most frequently requested perk among JetBlue's most loyal customers, the airline said in announcing the changes.

Of course, there is some fine print you'll need to pay attention to. JetBlue's new Mosaic tier will give passengers a maximum of four free upgrades to JetBlue Mint and won't be available on the airline's new nonstop flights between New York and London.

And these perks, like all, may not last.

JetBlue is positioning Mosaic as an exclusive offer for 2022 with benefits set to expire on December 31, 2022. That means anyone who isn't already a Mosaic member may not get much time to redeem those coveted business class upgrades.

Still, even passengers purchasing basic economy tickets will be eligible to upgrade to JetBlue Mint, which is a sweet deal even if it's temporary. Upgrades also extend to one other passenger traveling on the same reservation.

To earn Mosaic status, passengers need to accumulate either 45,000 qualifying Mosaic points or spend $150,000 on their JetBlue credit card.

And while they won't get free Mint upgrades, all JetBlue Mosaic members and their travel companions will be able to book what amounts to free upgrades to roomier seats in 2022.

The airline is capping point redemption rates for Even More Space seats at 200 points for Mosaic members and offering a 100% rebate on those redemptions. Mosaic frequent flyers also will get free upgrades to Business First class coaches on the Heathrow Express to London Paddington Station as well as a membership to the FoundersCard discount and upgrade program.

JetBlue Mosaic members already get free checked bags, free alcoholic beverages, and free same-day flight changes. They also get priority boarding, priority security lines, and priority customer service.

Benefits are available on both JetBlue and American Airlines flights as long as tickets are booked through the JetBlue website.

To get Mosaic status on JetBlue, travelers either need to earn 15,000 Mosaic points, earn 12,000 Mosaic points and fly 30 flight segments, or spend $50,000 on a JetBlue credit card during a calendar year.