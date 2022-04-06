JetBlue will be the only airline in New England offering flights to London's Heathrow and Gatwick.

JetBlue Is Adding Routes From Boston to London This Summer — What to Know

JetBlue is taking its transatlantic flights even further, launching nonstop routes from Boston to London this summer.

The airline plans to expand its London service with brand-new routes from Boston Logan International Airport to London Gatwick Airport starting July 19, followed by flights from the city to London Heathrow Airport starting Aug. 22.

The new routes come just under a year after JetBlue launched its first flight to Europe from New York City to London.

"Our strategy of flying to both Heathrow and Gatwick Airports has been a success for us in New York, and we've secured slots to be able to do the same in Boston, becoming the only airline in New England offering flights to London's two main airports," Robin Hayes, JetBlue's chief executive officer, said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Our London service has been an incredible success so far and we've been able to go in with our unbeatable JetBlue service and experience and bring down fares on a traditionally overpriced route… We're ready to do the same at Logan as we advance our growth strategies in both Boston and London."

The new Boston flights will operate daily on JetBlue's Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft and include 24 Mint suites — which the airline revamped last year with sliding doors and lie-flat beds — as well as 114 core seats. Flights will start at $499 roundtrip for trips originating in the United States, or $1,949 for Mint.

Customers in the main cabin on flights to London will also be treated to the airline's "farm to in-flight seat table" meals thanks to a partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig, as well as receive unlimited, free high-speed Wi-Fi and live TV channels.

JetBlue was named the best airline in the U.S. in 2021 by Travel + Leisure readers for the third time in a row, earning praise for its roomy main cabin seats, onboard snacks, and extensive in-flight entertainment offerings.

And in January, the airline introduced a new option for loyal customers, launching Mosaic, an elite tier in its TrueBlue frequent flier program that offers complimentary upgrades to Mint (but not on its nonstop flights to London).