JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days

The sale ends Wednesday at midnight.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on July 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Summer is still in full swing, but JetBlue is already planning for fall with a two-day sale offering $25 off one-way flights and more.

The "Get The Fall Rolling Sale," which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 3, will offer travelers $25 off one-way base fares of $50 or more for travel from Sept. 7 through Nov. 16, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers can use the code "FALLSALE" when booking nonstop flights.

The deal excludes travel on Fridays and Sundays, excludes JetBlue's premium Mint class, and excludes transatlantic travel.

"It's never too early to plan a trip, and with fall right around the corner, JetBlue wants to encourage travelers to get a kickstart on their fall travel planning," the airline noted to T+L.

Travelers who book the sale may be subject to additional baggage fees depending on their ticket. Blue, Blue Basic, and Blue Extra ticket holders will be charged $35 for their first checked bag and $45 for the second. Blue Plus ticket holders receive their first checked bag for free, but must pay $45 for the second.

In addition to the flight deal, JetBlue put its vacation packages on sale, allowing travelers to save $300 on flight and hotel or flight and cruise packages. To book a trip with JetBlue Vacations, travelers can use the code "SAVE300" for trips from Aug. 9 through June 25, 2023. Customers must book a trip worth at least $2,000 to take advantage of the sale.

JetBlue Vacations offers travelers perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times as well as sets them up with a network of "insiders" at certain destinations, including Aruba, Cancún, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana, that can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

The sale comes just days after JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a merger that will make the new carrier the fifth largest in the United States. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but is expected to close by the first half of 2024.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
Sixt Rental Car
Score 25% Off a Summer Car Rental With Sixt — How to Book
Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport
This Low-cost Airline Just Put Flights for Sale Up to 65% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Frontier Airlines a320 in flight
Frontier Airlines Is Celebrating Shark Week With 50% Off Flights Across the Country — but You'll Have to Act Fast
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Offers Up to $300 Off Amazing Vacation Packages — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest Just Put Summer and Fall Flights on Sale for 40% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Amtrak Southwest Chief near Climax Canyon Park, New Mexico
Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers Up to $500 Off Train Trips Around the Country — but Not for Long
Frontier Airlines plane
Frontier Airlines' Latest Sale Is Offering 75% Off Fares – but You'll Have to Book Soon
JetBlue plane
This JetBlue Sale Is Offering Up to $600 Off Your Next Vacation — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Scenic landscape of Aruba
I Let JetBlue Plan My Vacation to Aruba — Here's What It Was Like
The wing of a Southwest Airlines flight over ocean
Southwest Is Ready for Fall with Fares As Low As $59 — How to Book
This image shows a jetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 with registration N967JT arriving at LAX, Los Angeles International Airport.
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Has Flights As Low As $29 Throughout the U.S. and Caribbean
JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $24 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Spirit Airlines tales
Spirit Airlines Is Putting Flights on Sale for Half-off — Until Tonight
Celebrity Cruises (Mexico, Jamaica & Grand Cayman Cruise)
Celebrity Cruises Is Celebrating July 4 With a Huge BOGO Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A Southwest Airlines airplane inflight
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, and More As Low As $45 Each Way — but You'll Have to Act Fast