JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days

Summer is still in full swing, but JetBlue is already planning for fall with a two-day sale offering $25 off one-way flights and more.

The "Get The Fall Rolling Sale," which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 3, will offer travelers $25 off one-way base fares of $50 or more for travel from Sept. 7 through Nov. 16, JetBlue shared with Travel + Leisure. To take advantage, travelers can use the code "FALLSALE" when booking nonstop flights.

The deal excludes travel on Fridays and Sundays, excludes JetBlue's premium Mint class, and excludes transatlantic travel.

"It's never too early to plan a trip, and with fall right around the corner, JetBlue wants to encourage travelers to get a kickstart on their fall travel planning," the airline noted to T+L.

Travelers who book the sale may be subject to additional baggage fees depending on their ticket. Blue, Blue Basic, and Blue Extra ticket holders will be charged $35 for their first checked bag and $45 for the second. Blue Plus ticket holders receive their first checked bag for free, but must pay $45 for the second.

In addition to the flight deal, JetBlue put its vacation packages on sale, allowing travelers to save $300 on flight and hotel or flight and cruise packages. To book a trip with JetBlue Vacations, travelers can use the code "SAVE300" for trips from Aug. 9 through June 25, 2023. Customers must book a trip worth at least $2,000 to take advantage of the sale.

JetBlue Vacations offers travelers perks like a free inflight drink and earlier boarding times as well as sets them up with a network of "insiders" at certain destinations, including Aruba, Cancún, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana, that can help with everything from activity recommendations to restaurant reservations.

The sale comes just days after JetBlue agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a merger that will make the new carrier the fifth largest in the United States. The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but is expected to close by the first half of 2024.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.