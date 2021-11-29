Travelers can take advantage of $100 off a round trip flight when they book by Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

JetBlue's Cyber Monday Sale Has Flights up to $100 Off — but You Have to Act Fast

JetBlue is celebrating the start of the holiday season with $100 off flights in an epic Cyber Monday sale, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

Travelers can take advantage of $100 off a round trip flight — up to $50 off each one-way route — when they book by Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and travel between Nov. 29 and Fall 2022. To book, each one-way flight must be at least $100, according to the company.

To snag the Cyber Monday sale before it's gone, customers must book directly on JetBlue.com and use the code "CYBER."

"Customers who book directly with JetBlue will receive the award-winning experience they know and love, and are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares," Dave Clark, the vice president of sales & revenue management, told T+L in a statement.

The sale, which the airline has dubbed the "'We Just Click' Sale," is only valid on nonstop flights, and unfortunately does not apply to JetBlue's transatlantic flights. The airline, which was named the best airline in the United States in 2021 by T+L readers, first launched flights to London in August.

Overall, JetBlue flies to more than 100 destinations in more than 25 countries and offers passengers free Wi-Fi, live TV and movies at each seat, and free snacks.

Travelers who book directly on the airline's website will earn 2x TrueBlue points and can choose upgrades like "Even More Space" seats, which offers passengers more legroom in coach as well as expedited check-in, security, and boarding.

Those who are planning a vacation can take advantage of even more Cyber Monday sales with amazing deals on luggage, comfy shoes to make airport travel a bit easier, and more. And travelers can take their vacations to the next level with deals on everything from beach resorts to domestic getaways.