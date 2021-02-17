JetBlue Announces New Policies for Change Fees and Overhead Storage Bins

The new policy applies to flights booked on or after Feb. 25 for travel starting July 20.

JetBlue is eliminating overhead bin carry-on baggage allowance for its Blue Basic fares starting this summer, the company announced Tuesday.

The new policy, which applies to flights booked on or after Feb. 25 for travel starting July 20, will limit passengers on a Blue Basic fare to one personal item that fits under the seat in front of them. There are some exceptions to the new rule, including for unaccompanied minors and active military.

Those traveling on a Blue, Blue Extra, or Mint fares, or who book an "Even More Space" seat on domestic flights will be guaranteed overhead bin space and will receive a $25 credit if it isn't available.

Additionally, JetBlue is bringing back some change fees on April 1, but the structure will look different than it did pre-pandemic. The airline is eliminating change and cancellation fees for Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra, and Mint fares, but will still require passengers to pay the difference in the cost of the ticket. Passengers will also be able to cancel Blue Basic fares for a fee, based on the route.

Same-day changes will incur a $75 fee, but customers won't have to pay the difference in the fare. Same-day changes for Blue Extra fares are complimentary.

Previously, the airline charged $75 to change a ticket costing under $100, $100 to change a ticket costing $100 to $149.99, $150 to change a ticket costing $150 to $199.99, and $200 to change a ticket costing $200 or more on Blue and Blue Plus tickets. The company also did not allow passengers to change or cancel Blue Basic Fares.

Due to the coronavirus, JetBlue had also temporarily waived all change and cancellation fees.

