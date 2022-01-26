The sale is running until Feb. 1. and is valid for travel from Feb. 5 through March 31.

JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Has Flights As Low As $29 Throughout the U.S. and Caribbean

JetBlue is helping travelers beat the winter blues with deals on flights to the Caribbean as well as one-way flights in the United States starting as low as $29.

The "Big Winter Sale" is valid for travel from Feb. 5 through March 31 and must be booked by Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET or local time, whichever is earlier. The sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel as well as blackout dates from Feb. 17 to Feb. 28.

"Put the win in winter with deals on flights and flight hotel packages to your favorite destinations," the airline tweeted. "Hurry, the best hotel rooms are going fast!"

Fly between New York's LaGuardia Airport and Boston for only $29 each way, or fly from LaGuardia to the sunny weather of Jacksonville, Fla., for only $39.

New Yorkers can also travel to Aruba from JFK for only $79 one-way or to Cancun for only $99 one-way. And a trip down to Cartagena, Colombia, will only cost $114 one-way from the Big Apple.

In the Midwest, travelers can escape the frigid Chicago temperatures for an energy-filled jaunt to New York City for only $59 each way. And those on the West Coast can fly between San Francisco and Los Angeles for only $34, or between Los Angeles and Las Vegas for only $39.

JetBlue was named Travel Leisure's best U.S. airline in 2021, the third time in a row the New York-based airline won the award. The carrier, which launched its first transatlantic route from New York City to London last year, is known for its spacious seats and free in-flight Wi-Fi.