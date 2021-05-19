JetBlue Announces Dates for London Flights — and They're on Sale Now

JetBlue will head to Heathrow on August 11 and Gatwick on September 29.

Flights to London on JetBlue's brand-new transatlantic service will take off in August, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, as fares went on sale Wednesday.

On September 29, JetBlue will add flights from JFK to London-Gatwick, before adding service between Boston Logan International Airport and London in the summer of 2022.

"The pandemic has opened doors to London's two busiest airports, and we look forward to bringing customers low fares and great service at both Heathrow and Gatwick," Robin Hayes, the chief executive officer at JetBlue, said in a statement provided to T+L, adding the popular JFK to London Heathrow route "has long suffered from outrageously high fares for far too long, especially in premium cabins. We're ready to change that with a price point and experience that will impress even the most discerning transatlantic flyers."

JetBlue Credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Round-trip fares from JFK start at $599 in Core — JetBlue's version of economy — and $1,979 in Mint, according to the airline.

Each transatlantic flight to London on the Airbus A321 Long Range single-aisle aircraft will include 24 Mint suites, including two studios, 24 Even More Space seats, and 90 Core seats.

Flights will take off daily from JFK at 10:10 p.m. and from Heathrow at 6:10 p.m. When JetBlue expands to Gatwick, it will have a flight each day leaving JFK at 7:50 p.m. and a flight leaving Gatwick at 12:00 p.m.

"We've always said that JetBlue would serve multiple London airports, and we're pleased to have secured a path at Heathrow and for long-term growth at Gatwick, which offers speed, low costs, and convenient accessibility into Central London," Hayes said.

