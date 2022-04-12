JetBlue Is Cutting Portion of Summer Flight Schedule Following Mass Cancellations

The airline, along with Alaska Airlines, is cutting summer schedules in preparation for staff shortages this summer.

A pair of major United States airlines are cutting their summer schedules days after several carriers were forced to cancel hundreds of flights across the country.

JetBlue and Alaska Airlines have each decided to trim their summer flight schedules, according to a report from CNBC, ahead of the busy season. JetBlue's decision comes as the airline has already cut its May schedule and plans to continue those cuts into the key summer months.

"We've already reduced May capacity 8-10% and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer," Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's COO and president, wrote in an email to staff over the weekend, according to CNBC. The airline has been dealing with staffing shortages even as the carrier has hired 2,500 people this year.

"Despite these challenges and, based on your feedback that the schedule is wound too tight, we know the best plan is to reduce capacity now," Geraghty added. "I think everyone recognizes that the industry still remains very much in recovery mode, so we believe this proactive step is the right decision… In the meantime, any and all ideas are welcome."

The decision comes on the heels of a throng of disruptions, including at least one day when the airline canceled 34% of its schedule.

Similarly, Alaska Airlines plans to cut its schedule by 2% through the end of June, the network reported. Alaska has been affected by a pilot shortage.

"At the beginning of this month, we let down some of our valued guests by canceling an unusual number of flights. To all of you who were impacted, we are deeply sorry," the airline said in a statement shared with Travel +Leisure, adding "We will do everything we can to minimize disruptions to your plans and we will let you know in advance if your itinerary is impacted by these schedule adjustments."

