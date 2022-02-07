Score $22 JetBlue Flights and 5 Days of Deals to Celebrate the Airline's Birthday

There may be no better way for an airline to celebrate its birthday than with an epic sale, and that's exactly what JetBlue is planning for its birthday this week.

JetBlue, a T+L reader favorite, is planning a weeklong celebration of its 22nd birthday by dropping new travel deals every single day til Friday.

Monday's JetBlue deal cuts flight prices to as little as $22 each way — if you can book by the end of the day. The discounted flights on offer are New York or Newark to Miami or Jacksonville, Fla.

These flight deals are available for travel between Feb. 15 and Feb. 27, 2022, on a Tuesday or Wednesday.

Check back for new birthday deals as they're released each day, but in the meantime, here are a few hints about what's to come. One day of JetBlue birthday deals will be especially rewarding for JetBlue frequent flyers while another deal will make it cheaper — and easier — to plan the vacation you've been daydreaming of.

Another will make it more affordable to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. (And what could be better than a few extra bucks in your pocket for Dole Whip and mouse ears?)

JetBlue made its first flight on Feb. 11, 2000, from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Bill Clinton was president, Celine Dion was on the cover of Life magazine, and Savage Garden was dominating radio playlists. Offering low-cost flights and live television onboard, JetBlue grew to be among the largest carriers in the U.S. In 2009, it expanded beyond the U.S., launching international flights to Colombia and Costa Rica.

JetBlue now operates an average of 925 flights each day and serves 100 markets, now including the U.K. JetBlue launched direct flights between New York and London last summer and introduced premium Mint suites and studios, which feature the biggest lie-flat bed of any U.S. carrier.