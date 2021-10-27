JetBlue's 'Monster Sale' Has $31 Flights to Las Vegas, Miami, Puerto Rico, and More

This scary-good sale is the best way to celebrate Halloween — but you'll have to book fast.

JetBlue is offering travelers some scary good deals on flights just in time for Halloween, with 31 routes starting at just $31 one way, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale excludes Friday and Sunday travel days as well as travel between Nov. 20 and Nov. 29. The sale is only available through JetBlue's website and can't be booked on another booking site.

"The launch of our 2021 'Monster Sale' supports the next phase of our direct distribution strategy, which focuses on driving more direct bookings among leisure travelers looking to reconnect with family, friends, and the places they love," Dave Clark, JetBlue's vice president of sales & revenue management, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Customers who book directly with JetBlue will receive the award-winning experience they know and love, and are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares."

JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Beyond the $31 fares, JetBlue is also offering longer flights for a scary-good discount with several routes starting at only $109 each way, including New York to Aruba, flights between Newark and San Juan, and Boston to Cancún, Mexico.

In addition to the flights, JetBlue (which was voted the best U.S. airline for 2021 by T+L readers) said travelers can also take advantage of the sale with flight and hotel packages and flight and cruise packages.

While JetBlue didn't include flights to London as part of the sale — a route the airline launched this summer — a search of one-way tickets from New York City to London showed availability starting at only $141 throughout much of November.