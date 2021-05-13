This Florida City Was Just Named the Best Place for Digital Nomads

The work revolution is here. Gone are the days when commuting to an office was a must. Now, we've all learned we can work from anywhere, which gave rise to the digital nomad existence. To help us all figure out where we should go next, Yelp and Zillow teamed up to create the Digital Nomad Index, which ranks the top U.S. metros most favorable to the nomad lifestyle.

"It is clear that this past year has caused many to reconsider their housing needs and wants — and sometimes that means not wanting to be tied to one spot for too long," Zillow economic data analyst Nicole Bachaud shared in a statement. "Amenity-rich places with a lot of affordable rental units with shorter leasing terms are appealing to many people who no longer have to punch in at the office. More than 1-in-10 Americans have already moved in the past year, but we think the Great Reshuffling is just getting started."

To find which cities work best for digital nomads, the two companies scored metros across various criteria ranging from available, affordable, and flexible rental housing to a mix of community amenities, such as outdoor adventure and city perks. So, which spot came in first? That would be none other than Jacksonville, Florida, followed closely by Austin, Texas.

"These destinations boast a mix of outdoor adventure and city perks that are appealing to the many young professionals who have transitioned to the nomadic lifestyle due to their newfound ability to work from anywhere," Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis said. "They're great for digital nomads and offer a variety of highly-rated local businesses and activities these folks are looking for, like shared office spaces, furniture rental, hiking, RV repairs, paddle boarding, and more."

According to Zillow and Yelp, Jacksonville came in first thanks to its low rents, with typical rates hovering around $960 per month. It also won thanks to its "plethora of beautiful outdoor scenic views in every direction and year-round weather that make almost every day a beach day."

Austin came in second with typical rental rates at $1,323 per month, along with its "countless cultural, musical, and artistic amenities."

Boise, Idaho came in third with typical rental rates at $1,495 per month. It's also a spot for digital nomads who love the great outdoors thanks to its plentiful rivers, lakes, and trails to explore.