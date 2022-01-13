Italy Will Require Proof of Vaccination for Hotels, Ski Lifts, Trains, and More

Italy is strengthening its digital COVID-19 pass by requiring proof of vaccination to stay at hotels, fly on a plane, take a train, eat at a restaurant, and more.

The certification, a QR code called the "super green pass," will be issued to people who are fully vaccinated or who have contracted COVID-19 and recovered, according to the Italian Ministry of Health, whereas the initial Green Pass, was issued to individuals who tested negative.

In addition to hotels and transportation in the country, the "super green pass" will allow Italians and tourists 12 and older to enter places like museums, spas, and theme parks, as well as ski at Italy's famed mountain resorts as the pass will be required to ride gondolas and chairlifts, according to the government.

U.S. travelers may show their paper vaccination cards as proof.

This specific pass will be required until at least March 31, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Italy.

The "basic green pass" is specifically available to people who show proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken within the past 72 hours or a negative rapid antigen test taken within the past 48 hours but will not be valid for places like planes and restaurants.

Beyond the green pass, Italy is also requiring people wear FFP2/KN95 masks for all indoor and outdoor cultural and recreational events as well as on all forms of public transportation through at least March 31, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Italy welcomes American tourists, but requires them to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their arrival or show proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their arrival, according to Italy's National Tourist Board.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Italy as a "Level 4" destination, warning Americans to "avoid" traveling there due to "very high" levels of COVID-19 transmission.