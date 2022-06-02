Italy Just Lifted All COVID-19-era Travel Restrictions

Italy lifted all COVID-19-related entry requirements this week, allowing travelers to visit the country without having to show proof of vaccination, get tested, or show proof of recovery, according to the country's National Tourist Board.

The new rules, which went into effect on June 1, put Italy more in line with other European countries that have lifted pandemic-era travel rules, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, and Croatia.

"As of June 1, 2022 a Green Pass or equivalent certificate is no longer needed to enter Italy," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wrote on its site. "All Covid-19 related entry restrictions have been lifted."

Previously, travelers were required to either show they had been fully vaccinated within nine months or received a booster shot, had recovered from COVID-19 within six months, or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The decision to drop travel rules comes a month after Italy stopped requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination to visit places like restaurants, bars, and museums.

The European Union dropped its transportation mask mandate last month, but Italy will still require face masks to be worn on planes and public transportation like high speed or intercity trains and buses until at least June 15, according to the National Tourist Board. Surgical masks are also required for any indoor performances in theaters, cinemas, concert halls, indoor sporting events, and other entertainment venues.

The decision to make it easier to visit Italy comes as summer travel is heating up. While there's no bad time to visit Italy, the Italian coast shines especially during the summer months, while those looking to plan a few months out should consider a fall vacation when the grape harvest occurs.