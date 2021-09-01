Italy Requiring Unvaccinated U.S. Travelers to Quarantine Upon Arrival

Those who have been vaccinated will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test in a new policy following the EU Commission's removal of the United States from its list of safe countries.

Italy imposed stricter entry requirements on American travelers this week, the first European country to do so following the European Union's removal of the United States from its list of safe countries.

Going forward, fully vaccinated U.S. tourists arriving in Italy will have to show proof of their vaccination and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of their arrival, according to an ordinance from the country's Ministry of Health. The vaccination record can be presented in paper or digital format.

All travelers must also fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

Unvaccinated American travelers will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine for five days before getting tested for COVID-19.

The new rules will be in effect through at least Oct. 25.

Previously, fully vaccinated U.S. tourists traveling to Italy were permitted to skip pre-arrival testing by showing their vaccination cards, and unvaccinated travelers had to either show proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of their departure.

Italy Credit: Manuel Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The decision to clamp down on travel comes after the European Commission removed the U.S. from its pandemic-era list of safe countries, recommending member states impose travel restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. The recommendation is non-binding and individual countries can set their own rules around testing or vaccination requirements.

For its part, the U.S. continues to ban non-essential travel for non-U.S. citizens from several destinations, including from the EU.

Even before the EU's decision, Germany had started to crack down on travel, declaring the United States a 'high-risk' country earlier this month and requiring American tourists to either be fully vaccinated or show proof they contracted COVID-19 and recovered to enter the country. Unvaccinated travelers have to "demonstrate an important reason for entering Germany" or be forced to isolate for 10 days.