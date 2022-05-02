Italy Lifts Vaccine Requirement for Museums, Restaurants, Hotels, More

Italy lifted its "Green Pass" over the weekend, no longer requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination to visit places like restaurants, bars, and museums.

Starting Sunday, Italy will allow visitors to enter the county's famous cultural centers, stay at a hotel, and even ride a train or board a plane without having to prove their vaccination status, according to the National Tourist Board. The country first implemented a "Green Pass" in 2021 and strengthened it this year, only issuing one to people who were fully vaccinated or who had contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

The new rules, however, do not apply to entering the country from abroad. In March, Italy dropped pre-arrival testing for vaccinated travelers, requiring visitors to show they have been fully vaccinated within nine months or received a booster shot. Alternatively, unvaccinated travelers can show they have either recovered from COVID-19 within six months, or choose to enter with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their trip or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of their trip.

Tourists dine at a restaurant in Venice, Italy. Credit: Adam Berry/Getty Images Europe

The country will still require masks be worn on planes and public transportation like high speed or intercity trains and buses, as well as for any indoor performances in theaters, cinemas, concert halls, indoor sporting events, and other entertainment venues. Surgical masks must also be worn to visit state museums, monuments, galleries, parks, and monumental gardens, according to the Italian Ministry of Culture.

Dr. Giovanni Rezza, who is in charge of prevention at the health ministry, told The Associated Press "we should keep up the vaccine campaign, including boosters, and keep up behavior inspired by prudence: wearing masks indoors or in crowded places or wherever there's a risk of contagion."

While Italy is rolling back pandemic-era rules, some other European countries have done away with them completely, including the United Kingdom, Iceland, and Ireland. And several airlines across Europe and in the United States have also eliminated mask rules on board.