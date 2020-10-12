Want to Travel to Italy? This New Questionnaire Will Help Determine If You Can

Italy introduced a questionnaire visitors can use to determine if and how they can enter the country in an effort to simplify navigating travel restrictions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The interactive questionnaire tells visitors if they need a reason to come as well as what restrictions or pre-arrival testing would be required. The survey asks potential visitors questions like which country they plan on entering Italy from, where they have been for the previous 14 days before their trip if they are an EU citizen or from a Schengen Country, and if they are a legal resident in Italy.

From there, travelers longing for some pizza and vino will see what their specific requirements are for entering the country.

“The result of the questionnaire does not guarantee entry into the Country, which remains subject to the assessment of Italian Border Officers (Ministry of Interior),” the government wrote in the questionnaire. “We recommend that you keep yourself informed on current rules and regulations before embarking on a trip.”

Travelers arriving directly from the U.S. are only allowed to enter Italy for specific reasons, including proven work reasons or for study purposes, and must self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival, according to the Ministry.

While visitors from certain European countries are able to enter Italy without any restrictions, others are now required to fill out a self-declaration and prove they tested negative for COVID-19. This is part of the Minister of Health’s ruling on Oct. 7, which implemented requirements for visitors from Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Spain, and the UK.

To get tested, visitors can either undergo a molecular or antigen test, which must be taken within 72 hours before their planned arrival in Italy. The test can also be completed at the airport (Rome’s Fiumicino Airport was the first in the world to be awarded a five-star COVID-19 rating from Skytrax) or at border crossings.

Visitors from several other nations — including Canada, for example — are able to enter Italy for any reason, but must isolate for 14 days upon arriving there.