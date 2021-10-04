Israel to Require Booster Shots for 'Green Pass' Program Eligibility

The 'green pass' allows entry for everything from restaurants and bars to tourist attractions in Israel.

Israel is requiring visitors to have a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine to obtain a "green pass" and access public spaces like restaurants.

The country, which requires the pass for everything from restaurants and bars to tourist attractions, will now issue one only if someone has received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or two doses within six months, according to the Ministry of Health.

Alternatively, people can request a pass if they have contracted COVID-19 and recovered within six months. Children 12 and younger can also obtain a pass with a negative PCR test.

The decision to require three shots comes months after Israel started rolling out its Pfizer/BioNtech booster program. By the end of August, the country had opened it to everyone 12 and older, Reuters reported.

So far, about 37% of Israel's population has received a booster shot, according to the wire service. Daily confirmed cases, which had spiked to 10,000 in September, have decreased as well, falling below 4,000.

Tourists in Jerusalem with Western Wall and Dome of Rock, Israel Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Israel first started welcoming group tours in May — including those with the popular Birthright Israel program — but paused its border opening in August due to the spread of the delta variant. Last month, the country resumed welcoming fully-vaccinated small groups from "green," "yellow," and "orange" countries, including the United States.

Travelers must show proof they received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within six months or that they received a vaccine booster, as well as show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival and undergo a test upon landing in Tel Aviv.

Israel is currently classified as a "Level 4" country by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicating a "very high level of COVID-19" transmission in the country.