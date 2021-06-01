Ireland Will Welcome American Tourists Starting July 19

American tourists will be welcome once again in Ireland next month, the latest European country to allow foreign travelers just as the summer travel season kicks off.

Ireland will look to ease border restrictions for U.S. and UK travelers starting July 19, Reuters reported, soon after the country plans to begin implementing the European Union's COVID-19 certificate.

Currently, Americans are allowed to travel to Ireland, but must have proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their arrival and must quarantine for 14 days, according to the U.S. Embassy in Ireland.

When the country does relax restrictions, all travelers from outside the EU — including from the U.S. — will have to show proof of vaccination. The country will also welcome unvaccinated tourists, but they must arrive with proof of a negative test and self-quarantine before taking a second test.

Unvaccinated children between 7 and 18 years old will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before coming.

"If we continue to mind each other, if we continue to make the right choices, the end of this is within our grasp," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a televised address, according to the wire service.

The plans to ease border restrictions come as the country begins to lift its lockdown measures. Next week, outdoor dining at pubs and restaurants will reopen while hotels will be allowed to welcome guests on Wednesday, the BBC reported. Indoor dining will not be allowed to resume until July 5.

In Ireland, 35.1% of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to Reuters, which is tracking the vaccine rollout around the world.

The decision to welcome U.S. tourists comes as several European countries have recently done the same, including Croatia, Italy, and Greece. As a whole, the EU has said it plans to reopen to vaccinated foreign travelers this summer, and several countries — like Spain and France — have made plans to welcome foreign tourists later this month.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.