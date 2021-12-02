This Contest Will Give One Lucky Person the Chance to Travel the World for Free — Here's How to Enter

If traveling around the world on someone else's dime sounds like a dream, you're in luck. A new job has hit the market, and it will have one lucky American exploring the globe next year on a trip worth more than $85,000.

The hiring company, Insuranks, is an online insurance marketplace and educational website that helps consumers looking to buy insurance. The platform uses expert and user reviews to assist others in making their own purchasing decisions, but now, Insuranks is looking to send their own employee to get some firsthand experience traveling and using insurance packages around the world.

The lucky individual will spend 12 months exploring destinations on all seven continents, with every expense covered, from flights and accommodations to car rentals and sightseeing. A variety of exhilarating experiences will also be covered, including swimming with dolphins, skydiving, bungee jumping, shark cage diving, plunging into freezing Antarctic waters, canyon swinging, and more. In fact, these experiences are a big part of the job description. Remember, this is a job.

The temporary employee will be expected to create a daily video diary, take lots of photos, and blog for Insuranks, detailing everything about the trip — the experiences, cultures, food, accommodations, car rental, and, of course, the insurance packages and companies they use.

There's a slight catch, though. The job isn't exactly a paid gig, but more of an exchange. Each month, the individual will go to a different country and have a generous allowance for everything they need. In exchange, they'll provide the content.

"If there was ever an ultimate dream job, this is definitely it. Who wouldn't want to travel around the world, collect experiences, make memories, and get paid to do it? We're offering just that," said Ofir Sahar, CEO and Founder of Insuranks, in a press release. "The person we pick to win this dream job won't have to spend a dollar — we'll foot the entire bill of their travels. Whether they visit a country for seven days or 14 days; each month is guaranteed to offer something new and exciting."

In order to be considered for the position, you must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. resident living in the mainland. To apply, simply fill out this form and post a maximum 60-second video on Instagram explaining why you deserve this job. The post must use the hashtags #Insuranks and #DreamJobChallenge, in addition to tagging @insuranks_com and at least one friend.

Applications are open now through Jan. 31, and the winner will be notified within 30 days of the contest closing. For full details, visit Insuranks.com.