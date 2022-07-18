Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married at This Iconic Las Vegas Chapel — and You Can, Too, for $50

Wedding packages at Las Vegas' Little White Wedding Chapel start at $50.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Published on July 18, 2022
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

It's official: Bennifer is married.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot two decades after the pair were first engaged.

Per People, Lopez announced the news in her On The JLo newsletter, writing to fans, "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The pair wed at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas, Lopez shared. However, they nearly missed the opportunity.

"We barely made it to the Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight," she admitted. "They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

People gather for a wedding party in front of the Little White Chapel.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

While the actors' wedding sounds like a scene fit for the movies, it's one other couples can have too, all for about $50.

Packages at the iconic chapel start at $50 for the use of its gazebo for the ceremony or for the Tunnel of Love, which includes the religious or civil ceremony, a witness if needed, and the processing of post-ceremony documents (the minister's fee is not part of our prices).

For example, it appears Lopez and Affleck went for a package like the Elvis Tribute #2, which includes a ride in the Pink Cadillac through the Tunnel of Love. This package typically includes an Elvis impersonator and runs for $525, but since the big man was in bed, the couple hopefully got a discount.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of "Gigli" on July 27, 2003
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the premiere of "Gigli" at the Mann National Theatre July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The chapel's most expensive option is its Love Is In The Air package for $1,255, which begins at the South Las Vegas Airport and flies "past the Mandalay Bay going North over the Strip to Downtown and circles back to the Mandalay Bay before returning to the South Las Vegas Airport. During this fabulous tour, your ceremony will be performed by our minister," the website reads. It's up to you and the pilot of the ceremony takes place before, during, or after the flight.

As for the new Mr. and Mrs. Affleck, the pair seemed more than delighted just to say "I do" on the ground surrounded by their children. But, one source did note to People on Monday that they "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends."

And no set plans on a honeymoon yet, at least none that were publicly shared. Though the source did note, "They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon."

