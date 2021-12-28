Disneyland Is Bringing Back 2 Major Festivals in 2022

Lunar New Year and the Food & Wine festivals will be back!

Disneyland announced the return of two fan-favorite festivals that didn't get to happen in 2021 as the park was still closed due to COVID-19.

The annual Lunar New Year celebration will return from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13 and the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will follow in March.

The Lunar New Year celebration will highlight traditions from Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures with "performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful décor, celebratory merchandise, and more," according to a Disney Parks blog post.

As the 2022 new moon will bring in the Year of the Tiger, beloved character Tigger will be a leading reveler at the festival. And of course, at the front of "Mulan's Lunar New Year Celebration" will be Mulan herself and Mushu as they honor family and friendship, and fortune for the coming year.

Other Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie, the Three Little Pigs, and Raya from the new Disney film "Raya and the Last Dragon" will also appear at the celebration.

During the Lunar New Year celebration, visitors will be able to visit curated marketplaces featuring Asian cuisine. Select dining locations throughout the park will also feature Lunar New Year-themed food and beverage during the festival.

For the Food & Wine Festival, a dozen different marketplaces will take over the park from March 4 through April 26.

The festival will be a mouthwatering sampling of California's best culinary experiences from across the state's iconic regions and neighborhoods.

On Saturdays and Sundays throughout the festival period, chefs (including some celebrities) will offer complimentary demonstrations. And visitors will be able to book additional signature experiences like wine receptions and mixology tastings. An inclusive "Sip and Savor Pass" will also be available for visitors who want to sample all the festival has to offer.

