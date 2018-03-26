Asia's Largest Tulip Garden Is in Full Bloom and You Need to See the Colors

Spring has officially sprung. At least, it has in northern India.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the largest tulip garden in Asia, located in the mountains in Srinagar, Kashmir, opened to visitors on Monday. And those visitors were pleased to see the garden in full, spectacular bloom.

The stunningly colorful garden features 53 varieties of tulips spread over its 74 acres, blooming in all kinds of colors from deep purples to bright white. According to the Hindustan Times, floriculture department officials said 1.25 million tulip bulbs were planted in the garden this year.

Visitors have been sharing the latest photos of the bloom on social media, featuring the quintessential spring flower in all its glory.

The tulip, however, is a very delicate flower that only blooms once a year in spring and lasts for one to two weeks. Tulips also prefer cooler weather, so if the temperatures get too hot, they can lose their bloom even sooner.