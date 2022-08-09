This Airline Just Became the First Carrier to Disembark Passengers From 3 Doors

A budget airline in India is implementing a three door disembarkation system for easy exiting in an effort to save time when deplaning, the first airline to do so.

Passengers on IndiGo exit the plane using two different doors at the front of the aircraft and one door in the back, according to the carrier, and use ramps that lead directly to the tarmac, the airline explained in a press release. Following successful trials, the new disembarkation procedure will be used on the airline's A320 and A321 aircraft for flights arriving at "remote stands" in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with plans to eventually roll it out across the carrier's network.

Exiting through the back of an aircraft is fairly common on planes that de-board onto a tarmac, but a third door is not typically used.

"It brings us immense pride to be the first airline in the world to use a three-point system," Ronojoy Dutta, the airline's CEO and whole-time director, said in a statement. "At IndiGo, we constantly and dynamically keep reinventing our internal standards to enable a hassle-free customer experience as well as contributing to operational efficiencies for all stakeholders including airport operators and ground handling companies."

Sanjeev Ramdas, the executive vice president at IndiGo, said the new procedure will be more "efficient" and "a simple yet effective way to complete a smooth travel experience for our customers."

IndiGo operates as a budget airline in India, offering different types of tickets: a "flex plus fare," which allows travelers to make changes, and a "lite fare," which only allows travelers to bring hand luggage. The airline flies to destinations throughout India, including popular tourist spots like Agra where the Taj Mahal is located, the beaches of Goa, the "pink city" of Jaipur, and more, as well as to 25 international destinations throughout Europe, Asia, and beyond.

While known as a "no frills" airline, IndiGo has Indian food for purchase like aloo mini samosas, paneer tikka sandwiches, and chicken biryani.

