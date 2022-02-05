The icy attraction is also in other locations around the country including Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire.

Spend the Day Exploring This One-acre Castle Carved Entirely Out of Ice in Upstate New York

An icy winter wonderland beyond your wildest "Frozen" dreams has arrived in Upstate New York.

Introducing, "Ice Castles," a completely interactive frozen experience, featuring LED-lit sculptures, ice-carved tunnels, and even slides. Designed by professional ice artists, the winter wonderland in Lake George, is located about 200 miles north of New York City. The attraction is also in other locations around the country including Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire.

Visitors can journey through the frozen caverns, race through winter slides, and get lost in an ice labyrinth, while ice queens can take their rightful place upon frozen thrones. There are even winter fountains carved into the ice.

The castles in all locations also have a VIP private alcove that can be reserved for special occasions, like engagements or birthday parties.

According to some cold, hard facts, each castle was created completely by hand, a process that took thousands of hours to complete. The castles are about one acre in size and were made from more than 25 million pounds of frozen ice.

Each location also has a food truck on the premises with a local menu complete with sweet and savory snacks, hot cocoa, or cocktails.

The Ice Castles in upstate NY Credit: AJ.Mellor/Courtesy of Ice Castles

The "Ice Castle" is likely to remain open through early March, although dates are dependent on local weather. At the end of the season, the ice castle will melt away.

Organizers suggest that visitors wear warm clothing, as they would for sledding or skiing, especially if plans include climbing through the castle's wintry tunnels.

General weekday admission is $20 for adults and $15 for children aged four to 11. On the weekend, prices increase to $27 and $22 respectively.

For more information on the experience and other locations, visit the "Ice Castles" website.