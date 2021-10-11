Here's Your Reminder to Get the Ikon Pass Before the Price Goes Up $100

A skier heads down the snow fields from the 4, 237 foot summit during spring skiing at Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley, Maine.

Skiers and snowboarders looking to score a great deal on the Ikon Pass have just a few days to snag one before prices go up.

The full pass, which is owned by the Alterra Mountain Company and first went on sale in March, currently costs $1,049, the company told Travel + Leisure. But on Friday, the price will go up by $100 and the company will stop offering renewal discounts and child pass savings.

The company will stop selling the pass completely in early December.

"The snow is starting to fall in the high country reminding skiers and riders that winter is around the corner," Kristin Rust, the vice president of communications at the Alterra Mountain Company, told T+L. "Now is the perfect time to buy an Ikon Pass before prices go up on October 15 and begin [planning] your winter adventures."

The Ikon pass provides access to 47 destinations across 15 states and nine countries, including more than a dozen mountain resorts owned by the Alterra Mountain Company like Mammoth Mountain in California and Tremblant in Quebec, Canada.

The pass also offers limited days on the mountain at partner resorts, including at Windham Mountain in New York, Banff Sunshine in Canada, and Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

This year, the Ikon Pass added two more resorts in Europe: Dolomiti Superski in Italy and Kitzbühel in Austria.

"The addition... offers Ikon Pass holders European access to some of the most renowned terrain and quintessential winter experiences in the Alps," Erik Forsell, the company's chief marketing officer, said in a statement provided to T+L. "We are continually looking for opportunities that expand pass holder access to global experiences with special destinations that share the spirit of the Ikon Pass community, and these iconic European destinations do just that."

This year, the company has implemented several COVID-19 precautions at its resorts, including requiring guests to wear face masks when in a restaurant except when seated and loading gondolas and chair lifts at reduced capacity, according to the Alterra Mountain Company. The company will also provide pass holders with a credit toward a 2022/2023 Ikon Pass if there is a COVID-19-related closure at a North American Ikon Pass destination.