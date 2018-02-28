The path brightens up a Canadian city in the cold months.

In a Canadian city where temperatures can dip to -35 degrees Celsius (-31 degrees Fahrenheit), officials and designers have come up with a creative way to make the outdoors more whimsical in the winter.

The Victoria Park IceWay, or "Freezeway" in Edmonton, Alberta, is a skating trail adorned with colorful lighting that provides visitors with a fairytale-like scene.

The trail, created in 2015, spans roughly 2,700 square meters, taking visitors through the park’s lush terrain as they skate through a rainbow winter wonderland.

Matt Gibbs, a landscape architect, first came up with the "Freezeway" as a fun way for people in Edmonton to be able to commute.

And it looks like visitors to the park have been enjoying the Victoria Park IceWay once again this winter:

To create the beloved trails, truck drivers will bring anywhere from 60 to 80 trucks full of water, according to Atlas Obscura, flooding the parks to create the paths that freeze over the twisting and turning paths typically used for walking or cycling in the summer.

Skating trails are part of a larger initiative the city created called WinterCity Strategy as a way to encourage locals and visitors alike to enjoy the cold winters Edmonton offers.

The city adopted Gibbs’ idea of “skate-to-work” trails in 2015 but created a scaled back version, starting the trail in Victoria Park and later on, another trail in Rundle Park that extends almost up to 2 kilometers (roughly 6,560 feet).

The lights in Victoria Park are turned on from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the winter months, an Edmonton city representative said.

While Rundle Park does not yet have lights set up, city officials told Travel + Leisure they may consider adding them onto the trail down the line.

edmonton icyway Credit: Courtesy of City of Edmonton