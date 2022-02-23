You Can Score a Roundtrip Fare to Europe for As Low As $399 With This Icelandair Sale

The only thing better than scoring an epic flight deal may be scoring an epic flight deal for two vacations in one.

Icelandair, the airline that made stopovers sexy again, is cutting prices on flights to Iceland and beyond from a dozen cities across the U.S. Escape from New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., or Minneapolis to Amsterdam, Berlin or Paris in economy with prices starting at $399 round trip. Or opt for a more luxurious Saga Premium ride with prices starting at $999 round trip.

Icelandair's Saga Premium class of service is similar to business class and includes meals, in-flight Wifi, two checked bags, and two carry-on bags. Instead of being capped at 50 pounds, each Saga Premium checked bag can weigh as much as 70 pounds.

Deals are valid for travel between April 20 and June 15 and from Aug. 15 to Dec. 20.

The sale ends March 8.

Whichever fare you choose, Icelandair allows a free stopover of up to seven days, making it easy to slip in a bonus vacation on the way to or from your destination. That's enough time to explore the quirky bars and thermal lagoons in Rekjavik, set out on an epic ring road adventure, or go chasing northern lights far off the beaten path.

These are the best Icelandair flight deals we found:

New York to London for $419 roundtrip, $1,149 in Saga Premium

New York to Paris for $469 round trip, $1,299 in Saga Premium

Chicago to Amsterdam for $399 round trip, $1,149 in Saga Premium

Chicago to Paris for $399 round trip, $1,249 in Saga Premium

Denver to Helsinki for $509 round trip, $1,449 in Saga Premium

Baltimore to Dublin for $399 round trip, $1,149 in Saga Premium

Seattle to Munich for $599 round trip, $1,999 in Saga Premium

While these flight deals aren't valid for travel during the peak summer months or over Christmas, they can be booked between mid-August and mid-December — peak season for northern lights viewing.