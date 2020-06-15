One of the best things to do in Iceland is to visit its beautiful and relaxing geothermal lagoons. Now, you can enjoy these amazing springs while taking in the country’s unique ocean views.

On Thursday, hospitality company Pursuit announced in a statement their plans to expand its collection of distinctive travel experiences with an oceanfront geothermal lagoon.

Image zoom Courtesy of Pursuit

The new lagoon, called Sky Lagoon, will be located in Kársnes Harbour, Kópavogur, just a few minutes from Reykjavik and will not only give visitors a place to relax and rejuvenate, but also offer incredible sights of the Atlantic ocean, as well as truly stunning sunsets, views of the Northern Lights and dark sky.

"We are thrilled to unveil plans to develop a remarkable geothermal lagoon experience along one of Iceland's most stunning oceanfront locations," says Dagny Petursdottir, General Manager of Sky Lagoon, in a statement. Petursdottir added that the lagoon “will enable guests to connect with mind, body and spirit through the radiant powers of geothermal waters while taking in such impressive ocean views.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Pursuit

The man-made lagoon is designed with the gorgeous landscape of Iceland in mind. It features A 70-meter (230 feet) infinity-edge that blends perfectly into the ocean landscape, as well as design elements that are influenced by traditional Icelandic turf houses.

“Spending time relaxing in natural geothermal waters is an integral part of our culture here in Iceland,” said Petursdottir. In addition to its updated yet traditional design, Sky Lagoon will also feature a cold pool, sauna, in-lagoon bar, dining, and shopping.

The opening date for Sky Lagoon is slated for Spring 2021. Iceland has announced its plans to open its borders to certain tourists once coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown restrictions lift on June 15. Anyone traveling to the country will have to have to take a coronavirus test, quarantine for 14 days, or present a clean bill of health in order to travel in the country.