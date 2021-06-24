Iceland Wants You to Trade In Your Old Sweatpants for Hiking Boots - Literally

After over a year in lockdown, we're all eager for our next adventure. And when we do, we'll all need the right gear.

It'll just cost you your trusty, old sweatpants.

We get it, those sweatpants have served you well over the last 18 months, but Iceland will make it easier by offering visitors the best post-lockdown adventure. Since the country is well known for its natural wonders, they'll even give you a fresh pair of hiking boots to enjoy the great outdoors.

According to psychotherapist and mental health expert Zoe Aston, experiencing a new adventure can help people let go of stress brought on by the pandemic and enable them to move forward in a healthy way.

"Over the past 18 months, being locked down has had a significant effect on our mental health. Most of us found solace in our lockdown sweatpants which have become an emblem of the rut we have been stuck in," said Aston in a statement. "As a result of the trauma we have all experienced, we now also have stress stored in our bodies, so the best way to complete the stress cycle is to experience exhilaration and excitement."

Unfortunately, this offering is only available to a limited number of people. If you're planning a trip to Iceland sometime soon, you could be one of them. All you'll have to do is bring those pants to Rainbow Street in downtown Reykjavik, where you'll find the Sweatpant Boots pop-up to upcycle your pants into a brand new, unique pair of boots.

The promotion is available starting June 24. The first people to book a slot at the pop-up and turn up with a valid plane ticket showing their arrival in Iceland from June 24 and onwards will have their old, tired sweatpants transformed into a pair of hiking boots, with any remaining fabric becoming the bag to carry them home. Three people will be able to get their free sweatpant boots each day from the pop-up opening.

Full collection of Sweatpant Boots by Inspired by Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Inspired by Iceland

"For those ready to travel again, we want to make sure you're prepared to experience life to its fullest and take on whatever adventure you've been craving. And some lucky visitors will get to do it with their own unique Sweatpant Boots," said Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir, head of Visit Iceland, in a statement. "The Sweatpant Boots have been made in partnership with Will's Vegan, a sustainable and environmentally friendly boot brand, with the design and creation of the boots done by Icelandic designer and founder of Another Creation, Ýr Þrastardóttir."

To celebrate the launch, Icelandic rapper Cell7 and former song producer for Stop Wait Go, Ásgeir Orri Ásgeirsson, have recorded an exclusive new song with a supporting film called "The Sweatpant Boot Song," which is available to listen to online.

And those that can't make it to Iceland just yet, you can visit the official website to virtually try on a pair of Sweatpant Boots.