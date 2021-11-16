CDC Warns Against Travel to These Popular European Destinations in Latest COVID-19 Advisory

Along with Iceland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, Guernsey, an island in the English Channel, was also raised to a "Level 4."

A group of popular European vacation destinations has been added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest warning level due to rising coronavirus cases.

Iceland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary were each raised to "Level 4," which indicates a "very high" level of COVID-19 transmission. The CDC is warning Americans to "avoid" traveling there.

Additionally, Guernsey, an island in the English Channel, was also raised to a "Level 4."

"As the COVID-19 situation around the world changes, CDC is monitoring COVID-19 risk in destinations around the world and making travel recommendations," the agency wrote.

The CDC, which updates the list on a weekly basis, classifies a destination as a "Level 4" if there are more than 500 COVID-19 cases recorded per 100,000 people over the last 28 days. Several other popular European countries have made the list in recent weeks, including the Netherlands, Croatia, and Norway.

Beyond Europe, the CDC re-classified several other destinations, including lowering the Bahamas to a "Level 3" destination, indicating a "high" level of coronavirus transmission. The island nation took precautions over the summer, requiring all cruise passengers 12 and older to show proof of vaccination before docking at a port, including on a cruise line's private island.

Morocco was also moved down to a "Level 2," indicating a "moderate" level of transmission there. The CDC recommends people should be fully vaccinated to travel to the country.

And the agency moved several countries to "Level 1," including Japan and India, which overcame its own COVID-19 crisis and just started welcoming foreign tourists again.

Destinations are classified as "Level 3" if there are 100 to 500 cases recorded per 100,000 people; classified as "Level 2" if there are 50 to 99 cases recorded per 100,000 people; and classified as "Level 1" if there are fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

The updated warnings come as global travel has started to rebound. And last week, the United States opened its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers.

