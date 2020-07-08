Ibiza Thanking Europe's Healthcare Workers With Free Vacations Next Year

Ibiza is inviting healthcare workers from around Europe for a free vacation.

Supported by Ibiza's tourism council, a community organization called “Together for Healthcare Heroes,” is offering healthcare workers from Europe a free weeklong stay in Ibiza in April, May or October 2021.

"Together we are driving change by celebrating and rewarding those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 outbreak," the organization wrote. "We thank those who we have trusted with our lives, by gifting them our homes and hotels in Ibiza and across Europe."

In order to sign up for the free stay on the dream-worthy island, healthcare workers need to sign up for email alerts about when the nomination process goes live. From there, they will have to complete a verification process, proving their employment.

More than 60 properties in Ibiza have already joined the program and are prepared to offer free accommodation. The list of participating venues includes the five-star Aguas de Ibiza hotel and the luxury agrotourism retreat Atzaro. Healthcare workers could also win a stay at the OD Hoteles and Concept Hotel Group chains.

As the organization is continuing to seek additional accommodations for healthcare workers, hotels or homeowners can sign up to offer free accommodation to visiting medical professionals.

The free vacations, which also allow a healthcare worker to bring along members of their family, will only cover the cost of the hotel.

Ibiza’s director of tourism, Juan Miguel Costa, said in a press release this week that the project is meant to “reward those who have taken care of us."

Organizers are also hoping that the program will extend to other destinations outside of Ibiza and will offer more healthcare workers the chance to get away in 2021.