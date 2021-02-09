This Sleek Rowing Machine Takes Me to the Places I Can’t Travel to Right Now

I started with the instructor-led "Welcome to Hydrow Row" video, which was filmed on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire. My extended family happens to live in the Lakes Region, so I've been there dozens of times before, including 20 or so Christmases, plenty of summer trips as a kid, and my grandma's 100th birthday party just two months before the pandemic. A couple days later, I browsed the video library and found "Journeys," which are instructor-less videos of varied lengths depicting the view from the bow or stern of a boat. There were courses around Lake Winnipesaukee, and several other places too, like Chattanooga, TN, and Melbourne, Australia). As I rode, I recognized the lot where my uncle once kept his boat in the winter as the lake freezes over, and we glided under the overpass that connected the roadway to his house to the rest of town.