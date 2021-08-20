Tourists Evacuated, Flights Canceled in Mexico As Hurricane Grace Makes Landfall 

Up to 12 inches of rain is expected for parts of Puebla, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosi through the weekend.

The Tulum welcome sign which suffered damages after Grace hit Tulum as a category 1 hurricane on August 19, 2021 in Tulum, Mexico.

The Tulum welcome sign which suffered damages after Grace hit Tulum as a category 1 hurricane on August 19, 2021 in Tulum, Mexico.

Hurricane Grace was predicted to hit Mexico for a second time on Friday, a day after it closed down Tulum's famous beaches, drenched the famous ruins of the Mayan Riviera, and shut down Cancun's international airport.

Thousands of people across the region remain in shelters and without power not just in Cancun, but also in Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, Puerto Aventura, and Tulum. More than 120 flights were canceled at Cancun International Airport, a major tourist gateway shut down by the storm for several hours.

Local government officials told The Associated Press no deaths had been reported in connection with the hurricane. Both residents and tourists were among those evacuated ahead of the storm making landfall, a move that left thumping party towns in silent preparation Wednesday night.

Officials estimated 130,000 tourists were vacationing on the Yucatan Peninsula, AP said, noting the area's hotels were about half full despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Grace had weakened to a tropical storm and retreated back into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday before regaining its strength over the water and returning to hurricane status by Friday morning with estimated winds of more than 85 mph.

Hurricane Grace is expected to make landfall along Mexico's eastern coast by late Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

"More strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall," the center's latest forecast said. "After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico."

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to eastern Mexico as the Yucatan Peninsula is still assessing damage from when Hurricane Grace came ashore there a day earlier.

Up to 12 inches of rain is expected for parts of Puebla, Veracruz, and San Luis Potosi through the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is warning residents and tourists in the area to watch for flash flooding and mudslides.