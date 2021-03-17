7 Concrete Ways to Do Your Part for the Asian American Community Right Now

Six Asian women were among the eight murdered in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday — a tragedy that comes at a time when Asian hate crimes in America have been on an alarming rise.

Demonstrators gather in the Chinatown-International District for a "We Are Not Silent" rally and march against anti-Asian hate and bias on March 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Image zoom Demonstrators gather in the Chinatown-International District for a "We Are Not Silent" rally and march against anti-Asian hate and bias on March 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Following recent attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Seattle and across the U.S., rally organizers planned several days of actions in the Seattle area. | Credit: David Ryder/Getty Images

Volunteer for your local community.

In this moment, the best way to show support for the community is by taking action. "Those of us in the Asian American community know that this has been going on since last March. It shows up almost daily in our news feeds and yet despite our pleas nothing has really been done and no one has really amplified this issue," actor Daniel Dae Kim, who has become a leading advocate against Asian hate crimes, said in a video interview. "Awareness is really just the first step. Now it's about volunteering, it's about contacting community organizers who are working in communities like Oakland, the Bay Area, and New York City, where so many of these attacks are happening, and donating to these causes. And it's about speaking up — it's about not being silent."

Immediately report all incidents.

"Whether you're a witness or a victim, report these incidents because we know there's a tendency in the Asian American community not to report," Kim continued. "These figures that we're citing now are not accurate. They're actually very underreported. So we need to know the scope and the breadth of the problem, so reporting is part of it."

Enroll in bystander intervention training.

Check in on your friends.

Checking in with your Asian friends during this harrowing time is another major way to show support, as the Asian and Pacific Islander nonprofit collective Gold House advised, tweeting: "We want you to check in on your API friends and neighbors. But we also want you to know that we're fired up and are actively planning tonight. When life gets tough, we get tougher."

Donate.

For those looking to contribute to causes to combat the racist rhetoric, these are just a few of the many organizations working to support the community:

Support AAPI-owned brands.

Additionally, the purchase of the products on this list, like the Jing Fong mug and #StopAsianHate keychain, also support AAPI initiatives.

Keep the conversation going.

Engaging in difficult conversations with an open mind is also one of the most helpful ways to show solidarity — and then spreading that word. "Amplifying the message is part of it," Kim added. "If you have a Twitter, if you have any social media, get the message out. Contact your legislators and your district attorneys and ask what they're doing."