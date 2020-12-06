How to Get Your Instagram Top 9

It’s that time of year again. You know, the time when you’re supposed to look back and evaluate all the things you’ve done and accomplished over the last 12 months. Sure, 2020 may not have been the year to write home about, but it was still most certainly a year to remember. And one of the easiest ways to memorialize it and look back is by downloading your Instagram Top Nine. Here’s what you need to know about the top nine trend and how to find your own.

What it is:

The Instagram Top Nine has become quite the phenomenon over the years. It’s an auto-generator service that allows everyone from influencers and celebrities to casual social media users to calculate and download their top nine most-liked Instagram posts over the last year.

How to get yours:

It’s a relatively simple process. All you need to do is head over to the Top Nine website (or download its app) and enter your Instagram handle. Those with private Instagram accounts will be asked to sign into their Instagram so the service can do its work.

Then, the service will ask for your email address so it can send you your final grid when it’s finished calculating the results. Typically, it’s finished within a minute or two, but on high volume days, it may take a bit longer.

Privacy warning:

Remember, this service asks for your email address, which means it will absolutely use it in the future. CNN parsed through its terms and conditions (because, LOL, like anyone else would before signing up), and found that the service will use your email address to send you not only your roundup but also may use it in the future for any marketing it sees fit. The company may also sell your email address to its own affiliate companies.

However, if you don’t want the emails, after collecting your top nine results for the year, you can head over to the company’s "Forget Me" page and request that it deletes your data from their servers.

Alternatives:

There are a few other services that do the same job, including Best Nine. However, there is one more way to manually do this, which you may like even better: Just pick your own. Scroll through your Instagram history over the last year and find all your favorite memories. Be it the staycation you took, the socially distant gathering you had in a park, the bread you made in the beginning of quarantine with your family, or any other joyous memory you wish you reshare. Then, simply share them again in-feed or on your Instagram stories. It’s your year, look back on it however you wish.