Is Your Friend Group Dramatic Enough for Reality TV? Hotels.com Wants to Send You on Vacation

Are your vacations missing just a little something? Do you long to throw wine in somebody's face? Are you constantly rehearsing your reality show catchphrase?

This Labor Day Weekend, Hotels.com will send you and your friends on a free vacation — if you can prove how much you all love drama.

The hotel booking site is hosting a "Destination Drama" vacation for the group of friends who can prove just how over-the-top they are. So drop this link in your group chat and get ready to screenshot.

The winning friend group will be four to six people, and each friend must be 21 or older. In order to apply, you'll have to include each friend's name, catch phrase, and social media handles. Then, you'll have to send in a screenshot of how crazy your friend group gets when planning travel — it could be the group chat, the perfectly-timed itinerary from your Type A friend or even the side chat where people are playing petty.

Winners will receive a stay at the 6,000-square-foot vacation rental in Palm Desert, California from Sept. 3 through 6. And each member of the friend group will get a $1,000 stipend they can use on airfare or travel expenses...which could include wine to toss.

The vacation rental in Palm Desert has all the fixings of a real reality TV house, including a pool with lounge chairs on deck, bathrooms with great lighting to nail down your look, and even a confessional booth where you can go off to a camera about how everybody is driving you crazy.

After the stay, Hotels.com will splice all the footage from the confessional room into a highlight reel you can send off to the next reality show recruitment — and finally get your friends on TV.

The winning group of up-and-coming reality TV stars will be notified by Aug. 20. More rules are available on the Hotels.com website.