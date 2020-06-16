Get 50% Off a Golf Getaway for the Ultimate Father's Day Gift — and Take the Trip Anytime Before June 2021 (Video)
Still looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? This June 21, give him what he really wants: a future getaway and quality time with you. Father’s Day celebrations might look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still surprise your dad with an unforgettable present, thanks to Hotels.com. While you might be celebrating with a socially distanced get-together or a Zoom call, you could be hitting the links at a luxurious golf resort for your Father’s Day mulligan once it’s safe to travel again.
This week, Hotels.com is offering a limited-time deal, with 50 percent off bookings at 10 luxurious golf resorts around the world. For the next 48 hours, you can visit this page to purchase a trip that can be taken any time between now and June 2021. Simply use the code MULLIGAN at checkout to score a discount on your future golf getaway.
The offer is valid for 10 luxurious golf resorts around the world. With options across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and England, you’re sure to find an option your dad will love, whether you’re looking for a road trip this year or a far-flung destination to visit next spring. Relax on the beach between rounds of golf when you book a stay at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina, or enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery as you tee off at Sunriver Resort in Bend, Oregon. Located near popular Orlando attractions like Disney World and Universal Orlando, Reunion Resort & Golf Club is perfect for a future family vacation, while the five-star, five-diamond American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin, is charming and quaint, ideal for spending a weekend away.
Other hotels included in the offer are: The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, Fox Harb’r Resort in Nova Scotia, Canada, Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York, Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa in Luton, England, and Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.