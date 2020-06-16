Still looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? This June 21, give him what he really wants: a future getaway and quality time with you. Father’s Day celebrations might look a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still surprise your dad with an unforgettable present, thanks to Hotels.com. While you might be celebrating with a socially distanced get-together or a Zoom call, you could be hitting the links at a luxurious golf resort for your Father’s Day mulligan once it’s safe to travel again.