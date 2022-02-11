To take advantage of this sweetheart deal, travelers must book between Feb. 12 at midnight ET through Feb. 14.

Save on Hotel Stays Around the World With This Valentine's Day Flash Sale From Hopper

Nothing says love like a great vacation, and Hopper is here to help with a Valentine's Day sale that's better than any box of chocolates.

Travelers will save $44 off hotel stays in the United States and $88 off international hotel stays with the travel app's first-ever Valentine's Day flash sale, which starts Saturday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. And the deals are available in some of the most romantic cities around the world from Las Vegas, Honolulu, and New York City to Paris, Cancun, and Santorini.

Adit Damodaran, an economist at Hopper, said hotels currently average about $179 per night nationally, which is about a 38% increase from last year when they averaged about $130 per night.

"But we know that people are looking to do something special for their partners this holiday weekend, which is why Hopper decided to launch our first ever Valentine's Day Flash Sale, offering up to $88 for some hotels," Damodaran said. "For those who already have plans this weekend, we encourage you to use this sale to book future trips - we just expect flight and hotel prices to rise in the next couple months."

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book between Feb. 12 at midnight ET through Feb. 14. To see the sale prices, vacationers should open the Hopper app and tap the "Unlock the Deals" button on the home screen.

There are no limitations on when people travel and the deal can be booked for any future date.

Hopper, which offers travelers deals on flights, hotels, and car rentals, recently introduced Hopper Homes, a selection of short-term home rentals. Hopper has also introduced several new features over the past year, including the ability to freeze a good hotel price and a tool that allows travelers to book last-minute getaways.

This is Hopper's full list of cities travelers can find hotel deals in when the sale goes live.

Domestic:

Honolulu

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Orlando

Denver

Miami

Newark

Chicago

Fort Lauderdale

Dallas

New York City

International:

Cancun

Paris

Santorini