This Popular Flight App Is Now Offering Vacation Home Rentals, Too

Your next vacation home is just a few swipes away.

Travel app Hopper is getting into the vacation home rental business, launching a new option for travelers looking to get away, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Live now on the latest iOS version, and coming to Android soon, Hopper Homes, will introduce a new selection of short-term home rentals that travelers can book in the same app they look for flight, hotel, or car rental deals.

Hopper app with home rental interface Credit: Courtesy of Hopper

When looking for a home rental, vacationers will be able to search by location, the number of bedrooms they want, and available amenities. The option to search by price will be added to the app soon as well as features like Hopper's "Price Prediction" and "Cancel for Any Reason" tools.

Travelers will also be able to use the instant booking feature.

"Our customers are indicating there's an opportunity in the market to offer better deals, more flexible cancellation policies, and more enticing cashback rewards," Susan Ho, the head of Hopper Homes, told T+L. "We saw a unique opportunity to address these needs in the market thanks to our data advantage and proprietary suite of risk-based fintech products."

The launch comes as Hopper said about 40% of its customers have indicated they prefer a home rental over a hotel. Home rentals have exploded in popularity over the last several years with options like Airbnb and Vrbo offering choices in destinations around the globe.

Hopper noted it will integrate its "Carrot Cash" system, credit users can earn on travel bookings, including on flights, hotels, cars, and (soon) home rentals.

Hopper has introduced several new features over the past year, including the ability to freeze a good hotel price and book last-minute getaways.