The new bill, which was passed by the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday, changed the minimum stay from 30 days to three months.

Honolulu Just Extended Its Short-term Rental Policy — Here's How Long You Have to Stay

The Hawaiian city of Honolulu is cracking down on short-term rentals, requiring travelers to stay for at least three months to book one, according to reports.

The new bill, which was passed by the Honolulu City Council on Wednesday, changed the minimum stay from 30 days to three months, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. The bill will next be sent to Mayor Rick Blangiardi to sign, which he is expected to do since it was initially introduced at his request.

Beyond time requirements, short-term rentals will now only be allowed in certain places and mainly in resort-zoned areas of the island, including parts of Waikiki, the Star-Advertiser reported. There are some exceptions in apartment-zoned areas that are close to resort areas.

Before the bill was passed, Airbnb raised issues over its potential effects, saying in a filing to the council shared with Travel + Leisure the company was "deeply concerned" by some of its provisions.

"We remain committed to advocating for sensible short-term rental policy that both allows our community to be compliant and supports the local tourism industry," the company wrote in its testimony, adding parts of the bill are "flawed and its implementation would be impermissible by state law."

The controversial bill has also sparked heated opinions from local stakeholders.

"I just think that the vacationer that comes here that rents for 30 days is contributing to our community," one homeowner who has a home with a dedicated vacation rental, told The Associated Press.

But not everyone agrees.

"Short-term rentals are disruptive to the character and fabric of our residential neighborhoods," Thomas Cestare of the Lanikai Association said in written testimony, according to the wire service.

The decision to limit home rentals in Honolulu comes just weeks after Hawaii ended its Safe Travels program, waiving all vaccination and testing requirements for domestic travelers and making it as easy to visit as pre-pandemic.