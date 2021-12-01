And yes, you can even set your own booby traps.

You Can Stay at the Real 'Home Alone' House This Holiday Season — Here's How

This holiday season, Airbnb wants to help you eat all the junk food and watch all the rubbish you want with nobody there to stop you.

On Wednesday, the home rental giant announced it's giving classic holiday movie fans the dream opportunity to spend a night in the original Home Alone house.

The stay, Airbnb shared in a statement, will take place "while the McCallisters are away on their annual trip." The stay will allow up to four guests to relive their favorite scenes and get into the true holiday spirit. The best part? Big brother Buzz McCallister will play host and be there to hand over the keys to his family's Chicago home.

The entry way inside of the Home Alone Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Crowley

"You may not remember me as particularly accommodating," Buzz shared in a statement, "but I've grown up, and I'd be happy to share my family home – my pizza, even – with you this holiday season. Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time."

During their stay, guests will enjoy a bit of holiday magic thanks to the home's gorgeous holiday decorations, all the '90s junk food they can handle, and of course, a few of Chicago's finest pizzas.

The dining room in the Home Alone Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Crowley

Guests will also get the chance to set their own booby traps and have a casual meet-and-greet with a real-life tarantula. And of course, guests can watch the entire film franchise as well as the newest holiday adventure in the series, "Home Sweet Home Alone."

The living room inside of the Home Alone Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Crowley

"We may all be older and wiser now, but we're never too old for holiday hijinks," Buzz added. "So this year, spend the holidays not-so-home-alone at my parents' house."

The bedroom in the Home Alone Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Sarah Crowley

And, because this is the season of giving, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital, whose mission is to maintain and improve the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.