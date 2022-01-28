The cruise line is celebrating its 75 years of heading to Alaska with this epic sweepstakes.

Holland America Is Giving Away 75 Cruises to Alaska — How to Win

Holland America Line has been traveling to Alaska for 75 years, and the cruise line is celebrating by giving away dozens of free cruises to The Last Frontier.

Travelers can enter to win one of 75 weeklong trips for two people in 2022, valued at just under $2,000.

The contest is open until 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 13 and is valid for all legal residents of the United States and Washington D.C. The prize does not include air or ground transportation or any other travel costs.

"With this 75-year milestone, Holland America Line has been exploring Alaska longer than any other cruise line and even longer than Alaska's been a state," Beth Bodensteiner, the senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, told Travel Pulse. "With our deep knowledge, it's no surprise that experts and outlets have named us the number-one cruise line in Alaska. We've used those years to create perfectly crafted Alaska adventures that offer travelers preferred access, exclusive means of travel and immersive experiences."

A cruise to Alaska can be monumentally different from many other cruises. Instead of sunbathing and snorkeling, cruisers marvel at natural ice formations in Glacier Bay National Park and keep an eye out for humpback whales.

This year, Holland America will sail a dozen 7-day trips to Alaska, most of which travel roundtrip from either Seattle or Vancouver. Cruisers also have the option of starting or ending a trip in Whittier, Alaska.

The cruise line sails to Alaska from the end of April through early October, taking advantage of the warm(er) summer temperatures and long days.

Holland America requires all guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within two days of sailing, according to the company.