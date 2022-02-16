To enter the contest, travelers must profess their love for Alaska and explain why they want to travel.

Holland America Is Giving Away Weeklong Cruises to Alaska — How to Win

Holland America Line loves Alaska, and the cruise line wants to share that love with travelers by giving away 10 free trips.

The company's "Love Letters to Alaska" sweepstakes invites travelers to expound on all the reasons they love The Last Frontier for a chance to win a weeklong Holland America Line cruise vacation in a luxury suite. To enter the contest, travelers must profess their love for Alaska and explain why they want to travel there in 250 words or less.

Participants must enter online by 11:59 p.m. PT on March 15. The contest is open to those 21 years old or older who are legal residents of the 50 United States, Washington D.C., or Canada (excluding Quebec).

The entries are judged by their sincerity, originality, Alaska inspiration, and the quality and coherence of the writing.

The grand prize winner will receive a 7-day cruise to Alaska in 2022 for two people in the company's Neptune Suite, worth about $3,200. The Neptune suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking a private verandah, a large sitting area, and a dual-sink vanity.

Other winners will receive a 7-day cruise for two in the company's Vista or Signature suites, worth about $2,600.

Holland America sails to Alaska from the end of April through early October when the days are long and warm. This year, the cruise line has a dozen, 7-day trips to the state planned, most of which travel roundtrip from either Seattle or Vancouver. Cruisers also have the option of starting or ending a trip in Whittier, Alaska.

Holland America currently requires all guests to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within two days of sailing, according to the company. The cruise line also requires all passengers to wear a face mask in public indoor areas, except when eating or drinking and provides a KN95 mask to each guest.