A Hello Kitty Theme Park and Hotel Are Opening in 2025 — What to Know

A Hello Kitty-themed amusement park and resort is coming to China in 2025, welcoming visitors to immerse themselves in the world of the super cute Japanese character.

The 52-acre Sanya Hello Kitty Theme Park Resort will be built in the Haitang Bay area of China, which sits along the southern island of Hainan.

"We believe that the hotel and Sanya Hello Kitty Resort will become icons in Hainan's tourism landscape and enable us to tap the growing demand for high-quality travel experiences in this region," Jeffery Pun, the chief executive officer of the Keyestone Group, said in a statement.

In addition to the rides, the park will have a hotel and shops that all center around Hello Kitty as well as incorporate local cultural elements from Hainan.

Renderings of the park feature Hello Kitty lanterns illuminating a covered ride and a giant Hello Kitty head dressed like an Egyptian-style figure towering over a roller coaster.

In addition to the theme park itself, the project will feature a brand-new JdV by Hyatt brand hotel with 221 rooms and villas decorated with Hello Kitty designs and other well-known Sanrio characters, according to Hyatt. The hotel will also include three restaurants, a bar, a themed ballroom, a pool, and a spa and fitness center.

The hotel is set to open in 2025.

While the theme park won't open for a few years, fans of Hello Kitty don't have to wait to hang with their favorite character. Head to Sanrio Puroland in Tokyo for all things Hello Kitty or treat yourself to a Hello Kitty manicure and hair strand sparkles at the Hello Kitty Beauty Spa in Dubai.

In the United States, fans can visit the Hello Kitty Grand Café in California or head to the Las Vegas location for sweet treats and Hello Kitty Cafe merchandise.