This Is the Most Punctual Airline in the U.S. — for the 18th Year Running

Hawaiian Airlines continues to live up to its reputation for timeliness as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has named it most punctual for the 18th year.

According to data released by the DOT last month, the carrier was on time for 90.14% of its 60,654 flights operated in 2021, making it the number one American airline for punctuality.

This marks the 18th consecutive year that the Honolulu-based company has earned that honor. The punctuality rate even tops its own 2020 percentage, which was 87.5% on-time for its 45,504 flights that year.

"I am immensely grateful for all our teams who worked so hard to keep our guests at the forefront of everything they do," Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement. "They overcame the continued operational challenges of the pandemic to once again deliver on our industry leading punctuality as we grew our U.S. domestic network, restored interisland flights and resumed international services, supported essential cargo transportation and charter flights, and served our local community with aloha. Our recovery is a testament to their tireless efforts, and I'm truly honored to be a part of this airline."

Hawaiian Airlines plane Credit: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

The second-place spot on the list went to Delta Air Lines with 88.22% of on-time arrivals, followed by Alaska Airlines with 83.17%, American Airlines with 81.58%, United Airlines with 79.81%, Spirit Airlines with 76.74%, Frontier Airlines with 76.64%, Southwest Airlines with 75.78%, Jetblue Airways with 72.31% and Allegiant Air with 68.26%.

The total average on-flight rate for 2021 was 81.08 percent, which Hawaiian Airlines topped by nearly 9 percentage points.