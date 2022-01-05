Hawaii's Safe Travels Form No Longer Required for Domestic Travelers

A stretch of Wailea Beach and the Pacific Ocean are visible in front of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Wailea, Hawaii,

Hawaii is eliminating the need for domestic travelers to fill out an online health form prior to arrival, making it a little easier to visit the islands going forward.

As of this week, travelers heading to Hawaii from another U.S. state or territory are no longer required to fill out the State of Hawai'i Travel and Health Form as part of the state's Safe Travels program, according to Hawaii's COVID-19 website. Previously, the form would need to be filled out 24 hours before departure in order to receive a QR code through email, which would be used at the airport to verify a passenger's Safe Travels Hawai'i information.

Hawaii will still allow domestic travelers to visit quarantine-free if they show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test.

In addition to eliminating the health form, Hawaii also shortened its isolation and quarantine policies this week to be more in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules, which went into effect on Monday, will allow those who were fully vaccinated within the last six months (or two months for Johnson & Johnson) or who are boosted to skip quarantine if they have been exposed to a known positive case. Those who test positive must isolate for at least five days and until they are no longer symptomatic.

"We are adopting the CDC recommendations as one part of [our effort] to blunt the current very rapid spread of the Omicron variant. These guidelines are practical to implement, making it easier for people to do the right thing," State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said in a statement, adding, "There is still much we do not know about transmission dynamics of the Omicron variant. We will continue to follow the science."

While the process of getting to Hawaii may be easier, several islands are still implementing strict measures. The state has lifted capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants that require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter, which directly applies to Honolulu and Maui where people must show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter many indoor venues.

And starting Saturday, Maui's Mayor Michael Victorino will change the definition of "fully vaccinated" to include a booster shot.

"This change affects what the Department of Health considers 'high risk' businesses in Maui County, including restaurants, bars, and gyms," Victorino said in a statement. "Science says that after the second shot of Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations or the single Johnson and Johnson shot vaccinations weaken after about six months. This rule change recognizes that and requires that businesses ensure that patrons are fully vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID test within 48 hours."